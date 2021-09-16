World Asset Management Inc Sells 309 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

