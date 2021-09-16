World Asset Management Inc Sells 450 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

