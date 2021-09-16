World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

