XMax Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $774,533.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,920,834,047 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

