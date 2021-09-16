Ycash Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $33,098.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00288805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00144644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00218606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002336 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,577,631 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

