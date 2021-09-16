Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.13 million and $60,829.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,787,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,363 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

