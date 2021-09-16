Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Yext stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.