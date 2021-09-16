Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 630,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $478,526.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

