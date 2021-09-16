YF Link (YFL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $427,947.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $117.82 or 0.00247437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $6.07 million and $427,947.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

