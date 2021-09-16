Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

