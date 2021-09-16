Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Yum China worth $30,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

