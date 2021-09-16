Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $504.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.25 million and the lowest is $490.71 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

