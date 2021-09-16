Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 10,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.