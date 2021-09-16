Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 132,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

