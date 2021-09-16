Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 150,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $662.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $6,631,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.