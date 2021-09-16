Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis dropped their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 105,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,381. The company has a market cap of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

