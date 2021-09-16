Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,555 shares of company stock worth $42,137,920 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.35. 5,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

