Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

