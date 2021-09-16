Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report sales of $191.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $225.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $780.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $818.40 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.