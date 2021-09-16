Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $962.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.14 million and the lowest is $940.80 million. Align Technology posted sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock traded up $17.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $728.29. 656,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $679.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $735.17.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

