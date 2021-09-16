Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $437.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,488. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $450.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.78. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

