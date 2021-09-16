Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce sales of $71.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.91 billion and the highest is $74.80 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $269.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $276.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,894,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

