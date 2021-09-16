Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $145.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.91 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $580.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. Five9 has a 12 month low of $116.93 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

