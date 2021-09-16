Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Points International has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

