Zacks: Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

PRTG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,905. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.