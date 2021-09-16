Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $150.55. 405,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,494,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 630,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,963,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

