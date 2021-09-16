Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

NYSE:EDR traded down 0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.43. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,458,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

