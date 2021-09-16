Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Guess? reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

