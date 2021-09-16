Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

