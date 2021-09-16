Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $0.95 EPS

Brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,536. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

