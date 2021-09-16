Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGTA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.33. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

