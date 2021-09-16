Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. US Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -332.77 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

