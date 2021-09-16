Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

SLRC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $834.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 214,586 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

