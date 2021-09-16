Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to “Hold”

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYLA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of AYLA opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. Research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

