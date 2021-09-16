Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) to “Buy”

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DNAY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $14,227,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $4,399,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

