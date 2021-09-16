Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to “Buy”

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of HTHIY opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.