Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Boosted by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 49.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.07. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,125 shares of company stock worth $46,486,913 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.