Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €94.24 ($110.87). 467,962 shares of the company were exchanged. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.88.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

