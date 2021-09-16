Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

ZNTL stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.