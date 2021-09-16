Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

ZNTL stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.