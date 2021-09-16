Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Hits $1,318.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $432,560.42 and $1,318.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00144650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00832770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047394 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

