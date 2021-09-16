Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.