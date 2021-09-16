Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently:

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $428.00 to $398.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $464.00 to $369.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $495.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/26/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

8/18/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

8/5/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom is benefiting from solid demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

7/19/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was given a new $361.97 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.66. 169,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,552. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,011 shares of company stock worth $73,668,203. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

