Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $273.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,311,603. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

