ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

