-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $22,617,057. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.