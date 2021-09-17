-$0.11 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

