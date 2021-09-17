-$0.17 EPS Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). OneSpan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 117,426 shares worth $2,556,519. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 498,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.