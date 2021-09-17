-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

