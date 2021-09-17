$0.35 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $16,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

