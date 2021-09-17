-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.32). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 208,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

